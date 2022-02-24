Richard Eugene Harney, 74, passed peacefully in his home in Maryville on February 18, 2022, surrounded by his three loving daughters and wife.

Richard was the second of three sons born to James and Mable on September 23, 1947, in Osceola, IA. He graduated high school from Central Decatur in Leon, IA, in 1965. Richard attended Graceland College and finished his collegiate education at Northwest Missouri State University in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts education and a minor in psychology.

He also met his bride-to-be, Saundra Nurnberg, who was teaching at the time. They were united in marriage on August 31, 1975, at Ber-Mart, a beloved family property. Of this marriage they were blessed with three children, NyEela, Latisha and Kylene.

He began his 29-year Hy-Vee career in 1978 at a Des Moines area store. He worked his way up the ladder as an assistant store director in Omaha and then was appointed store director in Tarkio in 1991. He finished his Hy-Vee career after retiring as store director in Shenandoah, IA, in 2007.

A memorial service will be held at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville, at 2:30 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 pm. In honor of Richard’s favorite treats, we will be scooping up sundaes and Pepsi floats immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Laura Street Baptist Church, Van Wert Cemetery, the resting place of Richard’s family, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements: andrewshannfuneralhome.com