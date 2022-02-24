The Maryville High School Department of Vocal Music is presenting the annual Sweet Sounds concert at 7 pm this Friday and Saturday, February 25 and February 26, at the MHS Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert showcases both high school show choirs, Illumination and Spectrum, and features solos and small ensembles from the #SingingSpoofhounds. The program also includes recognition of graduating seniors, a silent auction and a chili and soup dinner hosted by the MHS Vocal Booster Club on Saturday night only.

Unlike most high school productions, Sweet Sounds is almost entirely student-led. Students select their own solo and small group music, write the script, serve as emcees and work with Vanessa Parsons and Kylee Smith on concert order and length.

Parsons, director of vocal music at MHS, noted the Sweet Sounds concert has grown into a special annual tradition.

“I think our students and families really look forward to Sweet Sounds every year. Not only do we get to perform our two competition shows for the community, but our students have the opportunity to select, prepare and perform music that is meaningful to them. It’s so much fun to see what they come up with,” said Parsons.

Tickets to the Sweet Sounds concert are $5 and may be purchased online or at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit facebook.com/ SingingSpoofhounds.

The Booster Club Chili and Soup Supper begins at 5 pm, Saturday, in the MHS Commons for a freewill donation.

Photos, but no flash photography or video recording, may be taken at dress rehearsal starting at 7 pm, Thursday, February 24 at the Schneider PAC or during either performance.