Kenneth Roland Williams, Jr, 76, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Nodaway Healthcare Center, Maryville.

He was born August 2, 1947, in Maryville, to Kenneth R. and Anna Alice Rodrick Williams. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

He was married to Vicki Powers.

Mr. Williams owned and operated a lawncare business which took care of over a hundred yards and two cemeteries. In addition to lawn mowing, he also operated a cleaning service in Maryville.

Mr. Williams’ body has been cremated. A celebration of life was held at 2 pm, Wednesday, December 27 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Inurnment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

