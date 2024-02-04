Registration for the Maryville Parks and Recreation youth softball and baseball leagues is now open until March 8.

There will be a coaches meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, March 28, with practices starting tentatively on April 8, and games beginning May 13. The price for coach pitch and travel baseball, plus softball will be $65 early bird, and $85 after March 8. The price for T-ball will be $45 early bird, and then $65 after March 8.

T-ball will be for 5-6 years old children, and coach pitch will be for 7-8 years old children. Travel baseball and softball will be for 9-18 years old. Call 660.562.2923 for more information, or stop by the MCC. Registration is also available online at mpr.activityreg.com.