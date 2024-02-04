The Nodaway-Holt King and Queen were Parker Prettyman and Lorelai Stinnett. Stinnett is the daughter of Clara and Ace Stinnett, and Prettyman is the son of Jessie and Nathan Prettyman.
The West Nodaway King and Queen were Kayden Conn and Ella Grace. Conn is the son of Scott and Malinda Conn, and Grace is the daughter of Darby and Melissa Grace.
The schools’ courtwarming royalty was announced at the conclusion of the Nodaway Valley boys game against DeKalb on January 29 in Burlington. Jct.
