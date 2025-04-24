The Ravenwood Rescue Squad applied for a MFA grant and was awarded $2,000 to upgrade their extrication equipment to the HURST eDraulic battery operated extrication tools.

With the help of Nodaway County Ambulance District the rescue squad was able to receive a S789 E3 Cutter and a R521 E3 two-Stage Ram. The squad had already received the E3 Spreader last year when tools with the West Nodaway Rescue Squad, Burlington Jct. were upgraded to the battery operated tools. By upgrading to the newer eDraulic extrication tools, the squad can be better equipped to respond to emergencies.

The eDraulic tools allow for the responders to be more agile as they work on the scene of emergencies due to not being encumbered by the heavy hydraulic hoses used to power the current tools. eDraulic tools also are quieter during operation due to being battery powered and not needing a gas powered hydraulic unit. This improves the ability to communicate as well as increases victim and responder safety. Lastly, the eDraulic tools deploy from the truck to the scene as fast as picking up the tool and walking over as there is not an engine to start or hoses to connect.