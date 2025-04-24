Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its spring art show and sale in conjunction with its Empty Cups fundraiser.

The art show and sale, which features art created by Northwest students, will take place from 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, April 25, and from 9 am to 2 pm Saturday, April 26, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

Patrons will find a variety of pottery, cups, bowls, lidded jars and small edition prints.

“It is a great way to support local student artists who are working hard to advance their creative practices,” Veronica Watkins, a Northwest associate professor of art, said. “Our students get to practice marketing, staging and promoting their work in a professional way. For the community, it is an opportunity to purchase artworks at an affordable price and meet the artists in person.”