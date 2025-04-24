Spring is here and we hear and smell everything fresh! One familiar sound for beekeepers is the buzz of honey bees.

Those Missouri honey bees smell the sweet flowers and are in the air. On occasion, you will see a cloud of honey bees in the air or clumped together on a branch. That is a healthy swarm of honey bees moving on to find a new home.

Those Missouri honey bees smell the sweet flowers and are in the air. On occasion, you will see a cloud of honey bees in the air or clumped together on a branch. That is a healthy swarm of honey bees moving on to find a new home.