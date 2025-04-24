Spring is here and we hear and smell everything fresh! One familiar sound for beekeepers is the buzz of honey bees.
Those Missouri honey bees smell the sweet flowers and are in the air. On occasion, you will see a cloud of honey bees in the air or clumped together on a branch. That is a healthy swarm of honey bees moving on to find a new home.
Those who would like to help those swarming honey bees find a new home should go to the Missouri State Beekeepers Association’s website moswarms.org where you can find over 150 beekeepers that are willing to grab those swarms, located on the swarm catcher map. If there are no individuals listed for the area, check out the local clubs’ map at mobees.org. Oftentimes local beekeeping clubs have their own swarm catcher list.
Those same honey bees make a wonderful, sweet treat! Local honey is one of the best natural foods you can eat. If you are looking for a source of local Missouri honey,
