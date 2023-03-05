Dorothy Eileen Lundgren Biehle, 86, of Maryville, passed away on February 22, 2023, at her home.

She is one of five daughters born to her parents, Henry Lundgren and Helen Sirena Stull Lundgren, on February 16, 1937.

Her hometown was Bayard, NE, where she graduated from high school as an honor student.

She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized.

Dorothy’s minister, Owen Wilmont, was instrumental in her decision to attend Nebraska Christian College, later Norfolk Junior College, in Norfolk, NE.

It was at college that she met Delbert John Biehle, who became her husband on August 21, 1957. They have been married over 65 years. She and Delbert have two sons who survive her. Gregory and his son, Tayten, and Kevin, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children, Hannah, Sophia, Isaiah, Victoria, and Lydia.

Also surviving are four sisters, Delores Couch, Darlene Gollihare, Zelda Sanchez, and husband Jess, and Janice Sanchez, and husband Larry.

While in college she was employed at JC Penney’s. After graduation Dorothy and Delbert moved to Sheridan for their first full time ministry.

Following this ministry of 17 years, they moved to Maryville where they ministered at Countryside Christian Church for 26 plus years. At Maryville she was employed at Maryville Shoe Store.

Later she became secretary for Charlie Baird at Maryville Housing Authority. When Charlie retired Dorothy became the executive director of the Housing Authority.

She also served on committees at the state and national level for HUD. She traveled a number of times to Washington, DC as a member of a working committee on the Section 8 program. She had given presentations about this program at State and National Housing Conventions.

Following their retirement, they accepted a call to serve in ministry at the Isadora Missouri Church of Christ. This ministry has exceeded 12 years.

Dorothy’s hobbies include counted cross stitch, crafts, collecting snowman figurines, making flower arrangements, and cleaning the house. You could even hear her singing as she cleaned.

Her interest in flower arranging and decorating landed her a job at Jamie’s Secret Garden, in St. Joseph.

Dorothy had a love for music. She sang with Christ’s Crusaders, a mixed quartet while at Nebraska Christian College. She and Delbert sang at many Church and funeral services.

Her specialty ministry included planning for planning crafts for vacation bible school all their years at Sheridan Christian and Countryside Christian in Maryville. Often planning for over 100 children on several occasions.

Her greatest ministry contribution was being a Godly wife and Godly mother, making her goal of raising a Christian family by example.

It goes without saying that our family will miss her input in our daily lives.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023.

Memorials are suggested to the Isadora Church of Christ, Isadora, MO, c/o Pam Hunt,, 18239 Holly Trail, Grant City, MO 64456.