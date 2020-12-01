October 24

Cole B. Alloway, 20, Maitland, Driving While Intoxicated in the 1100 block of South Main at 3:43 am

October 29

Nicole D. Spire, 33, Maryville, Failure to Stop at a School Bus Stop in the 800 block of South Buchanan at 3:40 pm.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of West Sixteenth at 12:17 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

October 31

Jayden M. Spence, 21, Maryville, Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Obey Steady Red Light in the 100 block of East Third at 9:47 pm.

Emely Sandoval, 20, Sedalia, Minor in Possession in the 500 block of East Third at 6:30 pm.

Austin S. Tounsand, 23, Savannah, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct in the 800 block of North Walnut at 9:50 pm.

Vehicles driven by Nicholas B. Austin, 21, Maryville, and Jeffrey Ferguson, 71, Maryville, were involved in an accident on North Munn and West First at 5:46 pm. Austin, Careless and Imprudent Driving.

November 1

Failure to yield was reported in the 300 block of West Third at 12:12 am. The investigation is ongoing.

Austin L. Matthews, 21, St. Joseph, Possession of Marijuana; Alvion L. Page, 20, St. Joseph, Possession of Marijuana in the 300 block of South Main at 1:26 am.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Twelfth at 5:11 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 600 block of East Sixth at 12:48 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

Noah L. Allwood, 18, Maryville, Minor in Possession and No Headlamps After Dark in the 600 block of North Walnut at 1:11 am.

Spencer C. Weir, 19, Parnell, Minor in Possession in the 500 block of North Walnut at 1:22 am.

Keys were recovered in the 200 block of West Twelfth at 10:57 am.

November 2

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:52 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 3

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Grant at 9:10 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

Larceny was reported in the 1800 block of South Main at 7:22 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 4

A cell phone was recovered in the 100 block of South Dewey at 1:25 pm.

Failure to return property was reported in the 1300 block of East First at 3:01 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 5

Holly E. Carlson, 41, Maryville, Dog at Large in the 800 block of East Jenkins at 7:26 pm.

Vehicles driven by Madison C. McKenzie, 21, Maryville and Brianna M. Bradshaw, 22, Maryville, were involved in an accident in the 100 block of East Lieber at 7:38 pm.

Vehicles driven by Alex L. Rinehart, 17, Hatfield and Mark V. Sheiffer, 61, Maryville, were involved in an accident in the 2500 block of East First at 3:51 pm. Rinehart, Careless and Imprudent Driving.

November 6

Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of South Main at 12:52 am. The investigation is ongoing.

A vehicle driven by Gary L. Gann, 46, Maryville, was involved in an accident with a vehicle owned by Debra A. Vinzant, Maryville, in the 1200 block of East Fourth at 4:45 am.

Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North College Drive at 6:01 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 7

Mark A. Wiggins, 30, Waycross, GA, Wanted on Warrant – Failure to Appear in the 400 block of North Market at 8:37 pm.

Eric J. Shipley, 31, Burlington Jct, Wanted on Warrant – Failure to Appear x 9.

Umesh Singh, 22, Maryville, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility in the 500 block of North Main at 6:28 pm.

November 8

Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of South Main at 10:08 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 9

Mary J. Miller, 62, Maryville, Peace Disturbance in the 300 block of East Summit Drive at 1:20 pm.

Vehicles driven by Robert J. Barmann, 86, Maryville and Joshua M. Mitchell, 30, Conception Jct., were involved in an accident in the 1100 block of South Main at 4:28 pm.

A check was recovered in the 1600 block of South Main at 2:23 pm.

A key/key chain was recovered in the 1600 block of South Main at 4:58 pm.

November 10

Holly E. Carlson, 41, Maryville, Dog at Large in the 100 block of South Water at 10:16 pm.

November 11

Vehicles driven by William J. Wright, 32, Stanberry and Harley K. Chappell, 21, Maryville, were involved in an accident in the 300 block of East Fourth at 9:48 am.

November 12

Madison E. Fentiman, 21, Maryville, Failure to Appear in the 400 block of North Market at 11:23 am.

November 13

Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Che Drive at 7:30 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicles driven by Jessica A. Stoll, 27, Hopkins and Clairrissa G. Barnes, 21 Windsor, were involved in an accident in the 900 block of South Main at 12:34 pm. Stoll, Careless and Imprudent Driving.

Gaven M. Gray-Walker, 18, Maryville, Possession of Marijuana, Minor in Possession in the 100 block of South Buchanan at 2 pm.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Second at 3:50 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 14

Lane M. Reidling, 23, Clyde, Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Illuminate Headlamps in the 200 block of East Fourth at 1:34 am.

Numerous damaged vehicles were reported at East Second and North Davis at 9:10 am.

Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of South Main at 12:55 pm.

November 15

Yonathan Elful, 20, Kansas City, Possession of Marijuana in the 800 block of West Fourth at 1:52 am.

A vehicle driven by Juliann M. Ellis, 19, Maryville, was involved in an accident with an unknown driver in the 1100 block of South Main at 1 am.

Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Fillmore at 12:42 pm. The investigation is ongoing.

November 19

Larceny was reported in the 2600 block of South Main at 2:20 pm. The investigation is ongoing.