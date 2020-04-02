Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces a Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by Quest Laboratory.

The affected individual is a female between 50-59 years of age and a resident of Nodaway County. The individual is under the care of Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph.

The Nodaway County Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals with regard to isolating at home and monitoring for symptoms.

If you are not contacted by a county or state health official, then you are not considered a close contact with this person and not at increased risk for this virus. The health department urges the public to practice good hygiene, social distancing, staying home, and limiting in-person interactions. If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.