Donna Karyl Degase, 73, Clarinda, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 24, 1946, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Donald Cleo and Norma Ruth Archibald Kling. She grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School with the class of 1964. She also received her beauty school certificate in 1965 in St. Joseph.

On February 27, 1965, she married Allen Kent Degase. They later divorced.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 2 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

