Norma Jean Helzer, 86, Maryville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born March 16, 1934, in Graham, to Charles and Thelma Baer Dicken. She was a graduate of Graham High School.

On July 14, 1952, she married Kenneth W. Helzer. He preceded her in death December 10, 2006.

Mrs. Helzer’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 7 at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

