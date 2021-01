The Platte Valley girls basketball team took the win from Stanberry, 50-39 during the Stanberry Tournament championship game January 16. Team members surrounding the trophy are front: Malia Collins, Paige West, Sydnee Deen, Madelynn Mattson, Chelsea Greer; middle row: Jessica Davis. Dalanie Acklin, Sarah Langford, Stephanie Turpin, Claire Galbraith, Sam Terry, Madalyn Swinford; back: Kayley Hauber, Andrea Riley, Kali Redden, Maggie Collins, Jaclyn Pappert, Brylie Angle, Aubrey Mattson, Christina Turpin, Kaylee Pedersen, Tejay Freemyer. Not pictured Jayce Holtman.