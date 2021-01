Nodaway-Holt seniors, Brilyn DeVers and Shaina Culp, both seniors, were crowned king and queen during Courtwarming, January 19. NH boys and girls basketball teams both won over West Nodaway.

Shaina Culp is the daughter of Jennifer Allen and Shane Culp. She scored 12 points during the girls game. Brilyn DeVers is the son of Beth and Paul DeVers. He was top scorer for the boys with 25 points for the game.