Phyllis Yvonne Hilger Napiecek, 95, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at LaVerna Village Senior Living in Savannah.

She was born August 15, 1925, in Waterloo, IA, to Fred and Lucille Close Hilger. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo and trained as a laboratory and x-ray technician in Clinton, IA.

On August 27, 1946, she married Virgil Napiecek. He preceded her in death in 1988.

A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, March 31 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville. Graveside services were at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly on Thursday, April 1.

Memorials may be made to 3 Oaks Hospice of St. Joseph or St. Gregory’s Church/School.

