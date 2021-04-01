Homer Galen Ulmer, 92, Hopkins, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born March 5, 1929, in Hopkins, to Galen F. and Ola F. Eshelman Ulmer. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1947.

On May 22, 1949, he married Phyllis E. Melvin in Pickering. She preceded him in death April 15, 2016.

Private family services will be held on Friday, April 2 under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, April 1 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Social distancing and masking will be observed during the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Hopkins or the Hopkins Cemetery.

