Beverly Kay Beeks Johansen, 73, Peculiar, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.

She was born September 4, 1947, in Columbia, to John C. and Arlene Trullinger Beeks. She was a 1965 graduate of Maryville High School and received her undergraduate degree and master’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. She was near completion of a PhD in rhetoric at the University of Texas – Arlington in the fall of 1998.

On June 2, 1968, she married Eric Ronald Johansen. They were later divorced in 1980.

Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, April 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Cass County Public Library Foundation, 400 East Mechanic Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701.

