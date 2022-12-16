Phyllis Ann Nally, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2022, with family at her side.

Phyllis was born in Iowa City, IA, on May 1, 1941. Her parents were Kenneth Truman and Virginia Lee (Wyman) Brown. She lived most all her life in the Maryville area.

She graduated in 1959 from Worth County R-II High School, in Grant City, MO as salutatorian of her class.

On July 3, 1960, Phyllis was united in marriage to Gary Nally, at the Christian Church in Grant City, MO.

He survives of the home in Maryville. They were married 62 years.

Phyllis retired in 1996 from Eveready Battery Co. in Maryville, MO, after 26 years. She liked to sew and she made a handmade quilt for each of her grandchildren. Phyllis also loved to work in her flower and rock gardens. She spent many hours watching her grandchildren’s activities. She and Gary loved to travel and wintered in Arizona for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant brother, Donald Brown and sister, Betty Brown: and her great granddaughter, Hailey Rowan and brother-in-law Bill Farrell. Phyllis is also survived by her 2 children: Lisa (Mark) Dalton, Bedford, IA, and Chris (Amy) Nally, Maryville, MO; 5 grandchildren: Lacy (Dustin) Rowan, Bedford, IA, Jake (Niki) Dalton, Bedford, IA, Sheena (Ryan) Noland, Parker, TX, Amanda (Will) Twaddle, Maryville, MO, and Trent (Chloe) Nally, Maryville, MO; 11 great grandchildren: Brooklyn Rowan (Arron Coleman), Maryville, Taten and Talyn Rowan, Delani, Denali, and Dax Dalton, Bedford, IA, Grayson and Charlotte Noland, Parker, TX, Sophie and Aubrey Twaddle and Brooks Nally, Maryville; her sister, Bonita Farrell, Smithville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. No services are planned at this time. Her remains will be buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO at a later date. Memorials can be made in Phyllis’s name to the family and will be used as a gift to the Maryville Public Library.