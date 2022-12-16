Joyce Louise Farmer, 62, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Anew Healthcare Nursing Home, Savannah.

She was born September 11, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Arthur and Patricia Ruhl Farmer.

She spent much of her life working as a nanny and family life assistant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 17 at the Bram Funeral Home Maryville. A visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to the service, starting 10 am. The burial will follow the service at the Bethany Church Cemetery, Barnard.

