Northwest Missouri State University has announced winter break hours for community members at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 am to 3 pm, December 22 – 23, 26 – 30 and January 2 – 3. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages with a signed waiver; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 am and noon, December 12 – 16, December 19 – 21 and January 4 – 5. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.

All visitors should park in lots 62 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the Wells Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.

The Hughes Fieldhouse’s normal hours resume Wednesday, January 11, in conjunction with the start of the university’s spring semester.