Phillip Eugene Little, 87, Maryville, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born January 18, 1936, in St. Joseph, to TP and Marguerite Kollmer Little. He was a long-time resident of St. Joseph and moved to Maryville in 2013.

On July 9, 1966, he married Sandra Kay “Sandy” Dawson at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont.

Mr. Little served in the US Army. He was a fireman for 37 years and retired as a captain with the St. Joseph Fire Department He had also worked part time at Seitz and Tri-Level Trailer, both of St. Joseph.

He was a member and attended the Community Christian Church in St. Joseph, and was a member of the American Legion Post 287, Savannah.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, September 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial, with the Firefighter’s “Last Call” by the St. Joseph Firefighters, will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. Military rites at the cemetery will be by American Legion Post 287. The family will meet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the St. Joseph Fire Department.

