Fr. Reginald Sander, OSB, 87, Conception, died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born Ivan Godfrey on October 23, 1935, in Pfeifer, KS, to John and Eva Sander.

He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 12, 1958, and was ordained May 23, 1963. His assignments included working in academic and human formation at Conception Seminary College; and pastoral ministry at a number of parishes, including St. Joseph’s Church, Springfield, St. Columba’s Church, Conception Jct, St. Peter’s Church, Stanberry, St. Paul’s Church, Tarkio, and St. Benedict’s Church, Burlington Jct.

He returned to Conception Abbey in 2016 to take up residence in the Infirmary.

Vespers of the Faithful Departed were prayed on Tuesday, September 12 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception and a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Wednesday, September 13 at The Basilica. Burial followed at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.