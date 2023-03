Peggy Andrews, 86, Kilgore, TX, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Arbor Grace, Kilgore.

She was born January 23, 1937, in Elmo, to Gerald Grant and Helen M. Bishop Pruitt.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 1 at Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.