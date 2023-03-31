John William Linebaugh, 67, Clark, WY, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home.

He was born November 15, 1955, in Maryville, to William “Bill” and Wilma Jean Linebaugh.

In 1978, he moved his family to Wyoming. He worked for the Hoodoo Ranch for a time then he went into the concrete and construction trades through the early to mid-80s.

Mr. Linebaugh built custom revolvers. His passion was western culture where “deeds not words won the west. A handy six gun is a man’s trusted friend.”

He is survived by his sons, Dustin (Mandy) Linebaugh, and Cole (Julie) Linebaugh; grandchildren, Ty, Corey, Bella, Garrett, and Shelby Linebaugh; and brother; David (Linda) Linebaugh.