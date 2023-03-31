Bobbie Allen, 87, Grant City, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 27, 1935, near Sheridan, to John Edwin and Mary Catherine Booher Allen. He attended Blockton High School, Blockton, IA.

On October 11, 1961, he married Ruth Kobbe at the Grant City United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death September 9, 2020.

Mr. Allen served in the Air National Guard. He worked as the Grant City water plant operator for over 20 years, later becoming the supervisor for Nodaway County Public Water District #1 for over 15 years.

He was involved in the community where he drove the OATS bus and helped with Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Grant City United Methodist Church.

Graveside services and burial were Wednesday, March 29 at the Grant City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grant City Cemetery, c/o Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Road, Grant City, MO 64456.

Arrangements are under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.