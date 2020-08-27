Frances “Pauline” Horner Miller, 96, Skidmore, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born March 31, 1924, in Westboro, to Charles and Dora Stinnett Horner.

On December 25, 1946, she married Paul David Miller in Troy, KS. They lived in Sheridan, rural Skidmore, and in the town of Skidmore during their 56 years of marriage.

Services were Wednesday, August 26 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

