Richard Norman Klindt, 73, Maryville, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 24, 1947, in Maryville, to Bill and Arlene Pigg Klindt. He was a 1965 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Klindt’s body has been cremated and the family will gather in a private memorial service and inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Gifts to the charity of your choice are suggested.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.