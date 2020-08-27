Dale Alvin King, 72, Kansas City, formerly of Worth and Nodaway Counties, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1947, in Maryville, to Eldon and Mary Phillips King. He graduated from Worth County High School, Grant City.

In 1967 he married Connie Elaine Davidson. On February 14, 1989, he married Kathryn J. Houston Roush.

Mr. King’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service was held Wednesday, August 26 at Bram Funeral Home, with military rites conducted following the memorial service.

