Patricia Lee Robbins, 89, Maryville, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born on August 6, 1933, near Rosendale, to George and Lucille Blair. She graduated from Rosendale High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University.

On December 25, 1952, she married Norman E. Robbins in Maryville. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1987. On July 12, 1990, she married Edward Ordnung. He preceded her in death October 3, 2014.

Mrs. Robbins was a very talented creator of miniatures, figurines, and she specialized in making and furnishing doll houses. She also was an accomplished antiques collector.

Mrs. Robbins’ body has been cremated. A memorial visitation will be at a later date. Burial will take place later in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials be sent to Audio-Reader, 1120 West 11th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

