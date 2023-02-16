Kenneth J. Boswell, 73, Lowell, MI, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

He was born August 31, 1949, in Maryville, to Arza W. and LaVera F. Wildish Boswell. He was a 1967 graduate of Ravenwood High School and received a BS degree in Bible from Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly.

Mr. Boswell had ministries in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Wyoming and Colorado during his 40 years of service in the church.

There will be a memorial service at 11 am, Saturday, February 18 at Ravenwood Christian Church, 207 E Elm St, Ravenwood. There will be a time of visitation from 10 until 11 prior to the service. Tony Sullivan will be presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian College of the Bible online at cccb.edu/giving/memorial- gifts/ or sending to 911 E Urbandale Dr, Moberly, MO 65270.