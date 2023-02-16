Debra Bliley, 70, Conception Jct, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 8, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Ethel Huff Phillips.

On May 1, 1976, she married Jim Bliley in Conception Jct. He survives of the home.

Mrs. Bliley operated a day care for several years and had also worked for Jefferson High School as a cook and at Dollar General.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #464 and the National Rifle Association.

Mrs. Bliley’s body has been cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made in care of the American Legion Auxiliary #464.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.