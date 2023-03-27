Patricia Lee Robbins, 89, of Maryville, passed on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Patricia was born near Rosendale on August 6, 1933. Her parents were George and Lucille Blair. She was raised on a farm near there and graduated from the Rosendale High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she met Norman E. Robbins. They were married on December 25, 1952, in Maryville. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1987. On July 12, 1990, she married Edward Ordnung; he passed away on October 3, 2014.

She had attended the First Presbyterian Church in Maryville and had been a member of Chapter L of PEO.

Patricia owned and operated Robbins Lightning Protection in Maryville for almost 20 years after Norman’s death. She retired in 2006.

Patricia has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation for Patricia will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Burial will take place later in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Audio-Reader, 1120 West 11th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. Audio-Reader is an audio information service for people who are blind, visionally impaired, or print disabled, throughout western Missouri and Kansas.

The family wishes to give a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Maryville Living Center and Mosaic Hospital.