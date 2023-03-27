Dora L. Baumli Moutray, 94, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Dora was born in Maryville, on March 17, 1929, to Phillip and Rinda Linville O’Riley. She lived all her life in Nodaway County.

She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1947, and then attended Northwest College in Maryville, where she obtained a teaching certificate.

On June 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Joseph L. Baumli. They established a family farming business in the Quitman, Skidmore, and Clearmont rural communities. Their home was in the Quitman community. They were married for 33 years until Mr. Baumli’s death in 1982. They were parents to three children: Linda, Betty, and Larry Baumli. During this time Dora cared for her mother, her uncle and her aunt, Ray and Hattie Blackney, as their health failed and they required assistance.

She was married to George Moutray on October 19, 1991. They lived in the Quitman home. George and Dora volunteered and helped at Camp Quality, Nodaway County Meals on Wheels, Nodaway County Rescue Unit, Nodaway County Widowed Persons and St. Francis Hospice. During their married life together, George and Dora enjoyed playing cards, water aerobics, bowling and traveling with their many friends and relatives. George died in 2001.

The Mass of Christian Burial was on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Cremation followed the service, with the burial later at St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

A parish and family Rosary were Monday, March 20, 2023, at the church, with the visitation followed.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested in Dora’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.