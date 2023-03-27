At the March 16 meeting, the Nodaway County Health Center recognized Board Member Debi Derr for her service to the health center since 2015 at her last board meeting.

Administrator Tom Patterson said he plans to have information on a vehicle purchase at the April 19 board meeting.

The health center is starting to get school vaccines in stock for the upcoming school vaccination clinics.

In Tabitha Frank’s February report there were 73 cases of COVID, 11 cases of influenza A, four cases of influenza B and 16 cases of untyped influenza.

Nurse Educator Suzanne Von Behren will visit with the board in April. She participated in a meeting to create a community-wide mental health awareness and education event to be held in early summer.

Patterson plans to bring information about health insurance to meetings through the year. The decision will probably be made in November. On the aspect of co-oping with other health centers, Patterson doesn’t think it’s going to come together.

Items the health center will work on acquiring this year includes: WIC printer replacement, a van, the possible switching to electronic medical records, file storage and a generator replacement. Patterson will get banking service bids and to include options for point of sale, credit cards, for consideration.

The national emergency declaration for COVID-19 will end May 11. Commercialization of the vaccines will occur over this year. Because it is a recommended vaccine, it should continue to be available through insurance coverages.

Patterson offered to assist North Star Advocacy Center in seeking state exemptions of vital records fees for clients of domestic violence shelters.