Pastor Terry Lowell Robison, the son of Lowell Lloyd and Mary Elizabeth Hughes Robison, was born October 12, 1955, in Council Bluffs, IA.

He attended high school in Council Bluffs, graduating in 1974.

On December 1, 1973, Terry was united in marriage to Vicki Robb in Council Bluffs. They became the parents of four children, Ottomina, Chad, Robie, and Terra. They later divorced. On January 3, 2004, Terry was united in marriage to Mary Underhill at the First Christian Church, Rock Port and became stepfather to Maggie.

Terry worked for his father as an auto mechanic in their family-owned business called Robbie’s, before being employed as a diesel mechanic for Paul Lucht in Omaha, NE. In 1982, the family moved to Dallas, TX, where Terry worked in construction. They moved to Rock Port in 1987 and Terry was employed by Graybill Tire and Repair. In 1998, Terry started attending the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous and recently celebrated 26 years of sobriety. In the early 2000s, Terry received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the First Christian Church, Rock Port. Immediately his life changed. In 2008, Terry “caved” to God’s call and enrolled in the Missouri School of Religion.

In January of 2012, Terry began pastoring the Pickering Christian Church. He then became a Commissioned Pastor of the Disciples of Christ in September of 2014 and began pastoring the First Christian Church of Burlington Jct. in October of 2014. In 2016, Terry and Mary moved to Burlington Jct. where he was currently pastoring both churches.

Terry passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at his home in Burlington Jct., at the age of 68.

Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by grandson, Aron Robison; sisters, Robyn Robison and Ronna Robison; father-in-law, Robert Pangburn.

Survivors include wife, Mary Robison, Burlington Jct.; children, Ottomina “Mina” (Andy) Hopkins, Rock Port, Chad (Katheryn) Robison, Council Bluffs, Robie Robison, Iowa and Terra (Anthony) Asta, Bellevue, NE; stepdaughter, Maggie (Trystan) Lair, Rock Port; 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings, Tonia (Curtis) Messbarger, Mark (Ellie) Robison, both of Fairfax, Eric (Jennifer) Robison, Maitland stepmother, Sue Robison; step siblings, Garth Duncan and Liza Duncan; brothers-in-law, Michael Pangburn, Pierre, SD and Kenneth (Kathy) Pangburn, Corning, IA; mother-in-law, Joyce Pangburn, Corning; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many “adopted children.”

Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, First Christian Church of Burlington Jct.

Open visitation will begin 10 am, Tuesday, April 9, First Christian Church of Burlington Jct., where the family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: Terry Robison Memorial Fund for the Mission of the Church.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

