Marian Eileen Mattson, 93, died on April 6, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family, in rural Conception Jct.

Marian was born on January 24, 1931, to John J. and Nora Abels Zirfas in Clyde. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and then worked at St. Francis Hospital in medical records.

She married Clifton “Joe” Mattson on October 20, 1956, in Conception. They were married 59 years before his death in 2016. Together they farmed and raised eight children.

She was a homemaker and loved being outside. She mowed the yard, walked beans, dressed chickens and had a huge garden every year. She loved to care for her family and play cards. She didn’t care if she won, she just loved to play. Her family was her joy and she wanted them to be with her constantly. She made the best pies and fried chicken. There were always cookies and cinnamon rolls in her freezer. She spent her life caring for others and feeding them. Her door was always open and she welcomed company. Marian enjoyed the simple things in life.

Marian organized and worked the funeral dinners for St. Ann’s Altar Society at St. Columba Church in Conception Jct. for many years, where she was a member. She was an avid scrapbooker and had meticulous newspaper clippings documented from any local event. She also made books for all her grandkids of their hobbies and activities. Marian enjoyed sewing and embroidery. She made many quilts, dish towels and potholders, and she patched many jeans.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Joe; sister Alfreda; brothers, Lawrence, Willie, Roger, Cleo, and Jerry Zirfas; in-laws, Delores Zirfas, Doris Zirfas, and Beth Leonardo; and nephew, Todd Zirfas.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Marilyn (Gary) Wood, Maysville, Cory, (Molly Coleman Browning); Bernard, Conception Jct., Lawrence (Connie), Conception Jct., Asia (Haden Heussner), Ed McClellan, Lester Lahoda; Francis (Linda), Conception Jct., Todd (Rhonda), Renae (Jason Luke), Craig (Sierra), Madelynn, Alex; James (Sue), Maryville, Kevin, Jayme (Clinton Brady), Colton (Kerry); Erma, Columbia; Joan (Jeff) Farnan, Stanberry, Clinton (Sydney), Kellan (Madison), Kyler, Caden, Chase; Gary (Stacey), Conception Jct., Emily (Zach Hilsabeck), Ashley, Aubrey, and Andy; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (Jerry) Schieber, sisters-in-law, Monica Zirfas, Carolyn Lewis, and Alta Shineman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Parish rosary was held April 8 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Conception Jct. The family will receive friends following the rosary.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Columba Catholic Church on April 9 with burial at St. Columba cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, or St. Ann’s Altar Society of St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.