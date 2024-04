Mary Elaine Young Eckert died Saturday, April 6, 2024.

On October 27, 1978, she married Larry Eckert in Hopkins.

Mrs. Eckert had been an LPN, a literacy coordinator for Adult Basic Education, and the mayor of the City of Parnell.

Services were Thursday, April 11 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was at the Athelston Cemetery, Athelston, IA.

