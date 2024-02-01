Beginning Monday, February 5, the first Parent Cafe at the Northwest Technical School will be offered through the Easterseals Midwest Home Visiting.

Parent Café provides safe spaces, both physically and emotionally, for people to discuss things that matter to them, like the struggles and rewards of raising a family, finding concrete resources in times of need, and how to care for themselves as well as their families. In Parent Café every voice is valued, which makes Café a perfect fit within Easterseals Midwest Home Visiting where our core values are to connect, to innovate, to advocate, and to empower.

The Parent Cafés dinner will be served at 5 pm, café time is from 5:30 to 7 pm and there is a 22 person limit on each café. Each person must register individually by January 29 at signupgenius.com/go/ 5080B4EACAC2BA0F94-47025257- good. Each registered adult will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the night and be eligible for a raffle for an additional $25 gift card

Easterseals Midwest Home Visiting program provides free support for families with children prenatal to 36 months, with and without disabilities.