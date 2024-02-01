The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, February 5, at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for an April concert, will continue each Monday from 7 to 9 pm at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 40 singers from various communities in the county.

Music Director Jim Rash says, “The Chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our record-breaking successful holiday concert in December along with several performances in the community during the holiday season.

“As the area’s premier community chorus, we are looking forward to preparing a very appealing program for April. Our spring concert will focus on styles of music that are truly original to the United States. We’ll pay tribute to Dixieland Jazz, Rock ‘n’ Roll, African-American spirituals, Country and Broadway.”

The chorus invites anybody who loves to sing to join. Nodaway Chorale members are educators, office workers, healthcare workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.

For more information email infor@nodawaychorale.org or visit their Facebook page @NodawayChorale.