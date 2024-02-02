Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/25/24 with one addition. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Snyder & Associates

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for vehicle repair and maintenance.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff ESAC Amended Annual Certification Report FY2023, ESAC Report FY2024, Solid Waste District grant availability (FY2025) information, vehicle sales tax, motor fuel tax report for January 2024, use/sales tax report for January 2024.

Deputy appointments for Leona Remus and Sadie Poe were approved by the commission.

Reviewed an estimate from Coenen Enterprises, Inc. for new lighting. No decision made.

Megan Jennings, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, gave an overview of telehealth in county schools and 2024 gala focusing on women’s health.

Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Government, spoke with the commission on the jail grant.

Spoke with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, regarding the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) board.

Buchanan County Commission talked with commissioners regarding softmatch.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, Burns and Walker inspected Bridge # 225, #209, #276 in Union Township; Bridge #497, #498 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jonathan Aley, Kringle Christmas Lights owner, reviewed lights used at the Courthouse.

John Schenkel, trustee of Polk Township, stopped in to discuss Polk Township roads.

Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering project manager met with the commission regarding federally funded bridges.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 2/1/2024.