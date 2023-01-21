The Nodaway Community Theater Company is hosting open auditions for fifth to eighth graders at 2 pm, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville.

The play is “Chateau La Roach,”a comedic, youth play set at the cockroach-infested Chateau Laroche hotel, written by Lauren Wilson. There are five male roles, nine female and four roles that can be either male or female. There is a $35 activity fee which includes a T-shirt and cast party.

The performance dates are Thursday through Saturday, March 23 to 25. It is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, CO. For more information, contact Scott Lance at 660.538.0440.