The Maryville Chamber Ambassador’s Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships.

Because Wilmes Tire and Service is a great example of all these, the December Business of the Month was presented to owner Tom Wilmes, located at 1307 North Main, recently.

The nomination form for Wilmes Tire and Service complimented the business for being dependable, fair and trustworthy and stated, “Tom is always there to make sure that the work is getting done right – I’m not sure he ever goes home!”

The following is one example of Wilmes’s outstanding customer service: “I recently had a flat tire at 7:45 on a frigid December morning in a car loaded with three little kids headed to school and work. Not knowing what else to do, I called Tom. Within 30 minutes he had someone there with an air pump, determined what was wrong, drove it to the shop, fixed the hole, and got me to work by 9 am. I was so thankful for the help – I just don’t know what I would’ve done without them.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.