Northwest Missouri State University celebrated the July 30 opening of its Agricultural Learning Center with an estimated 300 people, with three and four generations of family farms represented. People filled the expo center for its ribbon cutting, displays of farm machinery and special guests of two calves representing the university’s Guernsey herd.

This 29,000 square-foot facility, that garnered more than $6.5 million through the support of more than 200 individual gifts. was constructed on the RT Wright Farm. The center will create a synergistic hub to integrate farm and classroom activities in the development of engaged, competent and committed agriculture leaders and advocates.

Top: Dignitaries present included Dr. Bob Burrell, president of the Northwest Foundation; Missouri State Rep. Allen Andrews; Scott Kuhlmeyer, director of capital programs; Mitzi Marchant, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation; Dr. Rod Barr, director of the school of agricultural sciences; Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture; Bailey Hendrickson, student senate president; and Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski.

