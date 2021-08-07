The 2021 Skidmore Punkin Show with a theme of “We Have a Good Thing Growin’” July 30, 31 and August 1 saw locals enjoy the different events throughout the festival.

PunkinShow_10 – Lloyd and Betty Nelson, Grand Marshals for the Skidmore Punkin Show, ride through the parade. Their children joined them afterwards: Kelly Nelson, Kirksville; Kayla Holscher, Palestine, IL; Karlene Jenkins, Skidmore and Kyle Nelson, Stewartsville. The Nelsons’ story was read during the parade by Punkin Show Committeeperson Roxanne Coffelt, which can be found on page 10 of this week’s NNL.