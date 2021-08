The mud run will have registration from 2 to 5 pm, Saturday, August 7 at Clyde. Mud flies at 6 pm. There are nine classes with 100 percent payback. Each pass is $20. Spectator admission is $10 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages six to 11, and free for five and under.

Proceeds will go to the Ryan Pappert Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information, call Mike at 785.288.0343.