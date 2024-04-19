As the spring semester comes to an end and students leave campus for the summer, Northwest Missouri State University and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Nodaway County are partnering again and encouraging students to donate unwanted items and reduce landfill waste during the biannual Big Green Move Out.

From now until Friday, April 26, the Big Green Move Out gives students an opportunity to donate clothing, unopened hygiene products and household items.

Collection bins will be in the lobby of each Northwest residence hall as well as Lot 20 east of Valk Center between 6 am and 6 pm. Donations also may be left at BBBS collection bins located throughout Nodaway County, including Dollar General on North Main Street, Hy-Vee, Sutherlands, Walmart and the BBBS office on South Main Street in Maryville.

Cardboard, paper, plastic, aluminum, steel, tin and glass materials may be discarded in the recycling bins at Northwest’s Recycling Center, located west of the campus on Icon Road. Hours are 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to noon, Saturday.

Acceptable items are: clothing and shoes, purses, bags and backpacks, small electronics, CDs/DVDs/records/cassette tapes, household items, kitchenware, sporting goods, small appliances, bedding and towels, office supplies, toys and games

Items that are not acceptable: books, furniture, mattresses and mattress pads, televisions, weapons, explosives, and flammable or hazardous materials.