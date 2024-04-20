Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics Andy Peterson has selected Matt Keeley as the 21st head men’s basketball coach in program history.

“I’m very confident in bringing Coach Keeley on board to lead our men’s basketball program,” Peterson said. “I’ve known him for a long time having scrimmaged, coached and recruited against him over the years and know who he is as a person and a competitor. He will be an asset to our program, our department, our institution and our community. I can’t wait to get started working with him in this next evolution of Bearcat men’s basketball.”

“I am so excited and equally honored to join the Northwest Missouri State program as the next men’s basketball coach,” Keeley said. “Being on campus you quickly realize that Northwest is a truly special place whose biggest asset is its amazing people. My family and I can’t wait to work alongside all the Bearcat family in the local community and beyond to continue the program’s success. Thank you to President Lance Tatum and Athletic Director Andy Peterson for allowing me the opportunity to carry on the tradition that is Northwest Missouri State basketball.”

Keeley, a native of Great Bend, KS, has served as a head coach at Ottawa University Arizona for the past seven seasons. He has posted a head coaching mark of 113-89. He was named the 2023 NCCAA National Coach of the Year. He guided the Spirit to three consecutive national tournament appearances including a national runner-up finish in 2021 and a spot in the 2023 Fab Four. Keeley secured back-to-back GSAC tournament championships during his time in Surprise, AZ.

Before embarking on creating a new program in Arizona, Keeley was an assistant coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University from 2009-17 under head coach Rocky Lamar. Keeley was also a graduate assistant coach at MNU in the 2004-05 season.

“Matt is a proven winner and elite recruiter who approaches his career with a servant leader mentality,” Lamar said. “He will be an incredible mentor to his student-athletes as well as an incredible addition to the Northwest campus and Maryville community.”

Keeley is no stranger to the MIAA as he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Washburn University for head coach Bob Chipman in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

As a student-athlete at MNU, Keeley was the starting point guard for Lamar from 2000-04. The Pioneers qualified for the national tournament in each of his four years, making two runs to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship and another to national runner-up in 2001. Keeley earned All-American honors his junior and senior years, leading the NAIA in assists as a senior. He was named the HAAC Player of the Year in 2004, a Champion of Character Award winner, and was an Academic All-American. He was elected to the MNU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Keeley earned his degree in secondary business education from MidAmerica Nazarene. He also completed his master’s degree in leadership and management from MNU.

He and his wife, Jana, have four children: Cade, Reese, Cam and Rylee.