North Central Missouri College’s two-person robotics automation technology team, Keaton Pettlon, left, and Zachary Walker, far right, both from Maryville, competed in the Missouri SkillsUSA Robotics Automation Technology Competition held at State Tech in Linn.

The team took first place and qualified to compete at the National SkillsUSA conference in Atlanta, GA, June 24-28. Petlon and Walker completed their contest in record time, being the only team to complete their contest skill challenge. The team is coached by Rick Sharp, center, NCMC industrial technology instructor.

“Keaton and Zachary are very good competitors,” said Sharp. “They will be competing in the upper two percent of the nation in their RAT (Robotics Automation Technology) contest, and I feel like they will be a strong team.”