Nodaway Community Theater Company and The Rose Theatre are having pre-auditions for the Spring youth musical production of Aladdin Jr.

The auditions for area youth in fourth through eighth grades will be at 2 pm, Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at the theatre located at 120 West Third Street, Maryville.

Interested youth should prepare a song of their choice to perform as part of the audition. Tentative performance dates are Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9 and Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, 2024.

For more information, contact Director Scott Lance at 660.528.0440.